historical buildings

-
A Hamilton County judge is denying a temporary restraining order to stop demolition work on the former Dennison Hotel on Main Street in Downtown. Judge…
-
Cincinnati's Historic Conservation board has decided the current owners of the former Dennison Hotel cannot tear it down. The board voted 3-2 Thursday to…
-
Cincinnati's Historic Conservation Board has continued a hearing on whether the former Dennison Hotel on Main Street in Downtown can be demolished. A vote…
-
Cincinnati staffers are recommending the city's Historic Conservation Board reject an application to tear down the former Dennison Hotel on Main Street in…
-
Another Covington building is up for consideration for the National Register of Historic Places. Last year, the Hellman Lumber building was added to the…