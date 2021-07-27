holiday event

-
Combine the words hallelujah and celebration and you have the name of one of the area's largest holiday markets and community festivals, Halle-Bration.…
-
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati continues its tradition of presenting a locally written and performed family musical during the holidays. ETC's Producing…
-
There's only one place in the tristate where you can see 75 outdoor sculptures, 100,000 holiday lights on a 2.5-mile drivable route through the park –…
-
One of Cincinnati's favorite holiday traditions is the Taft Museum of Art's Antique Christmas display. Joining Jim Stump with details about the display…
-
Celebrating the New Year isn't quite finished yet. Coming up Sunday, January 14, it's Ringin’ in the Appalachian New Year: A Community Cultural…
-
Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's annual non-traditional traditional holiday production, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some), returns this year…
-
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is celebrating the holidays in a rather British way, with a special production of Cinderella. Director Roderick…
-
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati is celebrating the holidays with a brand-new musical from the team of David Kisor and Joseph McDonough, The Dancing…
-
The annual Clay Alliance Holiday Pottery Fair, featuring local ceramic artists who exhibit regionally and nationally, has found a new home for 2017. Local…
-
Back for another year of holiday irreverence and improvisation, it's The Naughty List from OTRimprov. Co-directors Kat Smith and Dave Powell are with Rick…