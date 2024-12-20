Kwanzaa celebration events happening around Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Citywide Kwanzaa Committee kicked off celebrations Friday outside City Hall. The African American and pan-African holiday is from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 every year.

"I think it is powerful that we are celebrating a proudly Black holiday right here at City Hall," said City Manager Sheryl Long. "Kwanzaa is for us, and today we bring it all the way to the seat of local government ... the principles of this holiday are ones we should carry with us every day."

Community advocate Sister Keli says Kwanzaa is a time for uplifting each other.

"We should be there for one another as one united community, as one united city," she said. "It just warms my heart."

The Citywide Kwanzaa Committee has planned events for each of the seven days.

Events

Thursday, Dec. 26, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Umoja Festival

Lincoln Recreation Center

1027 Linn St (45203)

Friday, Dec. 27, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Kujichagulia

Joseph Clark African Art Gallery

4038 Hamilton Ave (45223)

Friday, Dec. 27, 7 p.m. - midnight

Kujichagulia

Kwanzaa Party at the Greenwich

2442 Gilbert Ave (45206)

Saturday, Dec. 28, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ujima “Collective Work and Responsibility”

4222 Hamilton Ave (45223)

Sunday, Dec. 29, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ujamaa

The Mothership Center

4365 Reading Rd (45229)

Monday, Dec. 30, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Nia

“First Fruits Food Drive”

The Mothership Center

4365 Reading Rd (45229)

Monday, Dec. 30, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nia

The Greater Cinti Foundation

720 Pete Rose Way (45202)

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kuumba,

Esoteric (918 E. McMillan Street 45206)

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Imani

Karamu Potluck Style Community Feast

The Mothership Center

4365 Reading Rd (45229)

For more information on all the events, you can call Vernon Rawls at 513-709-5656 or Leah Saho 513-742-2808.