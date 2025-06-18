Enrollment grows at Kentucky public universities and colleges

Enrollment is rebounding in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) and at public universities following a pandemic-era dip, according to an annual report released by Kentucky's Council for Postsecondary Education.

The number of students enrolling in public universities has rebounded to fall 2019 levels. Compared to fall 2023, last school year's enrollment jumped 6.8% for KCTCS and 3.9% at public universities, according to the report. Financial aid data is not yet available for the 2024-25 school year, but those numbers also previously increased for low-income students who saw a 7% enrollment boost between fall 2022 and 2023 at public universities.

Graduation rates also increased slightly bit at both public universities and state community and technical colleges, with the average university six-year graduation rate topping 60% for the first time.

While enrollment got a lift, affordability took a hit. Kentucky public undergraduate students' unmet financial need increased in the previous school year to $10,225 per student. Unmet need is the average yearly amount students pay out of pocket after subtracting financial aid and expected family contributions. The financial needs of underrepresented minority students and low-income students also went unmet, landing at an average of $12,956 and $14,297 respectively.

At the same time, the number of Kentucky students who submitted an application for federal student aid, often called the FAFSA, also fell significantly last school year.

"It's encouraging to see such strong enrollment growth, especially given recent declines in FAFSA completion," said the council's President Aaron Thompson. "Making postsecondary education accessible to all Kentuckians, regardless of income or circumstance, is one of my primary objectives."

During the 2023-24 school year, lengthy delays and glitches plagued the rollout of the new FAFSA, which was meant to simplify the process for students. The various issues led to a 9% decline in submitted applications among first-time applicants nationwide, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office . Kentucky saw a 77.6% completion rate, compared to 88.6% the previous year.

The council's state goal is to have 60% of working age Kentuckians to have a postsecondary credential by 2030. The state has been slowly closing in on that goal since 2017, starting at 50.3%. As of 2023, the report says that 56.2% of 25 to 64-year-olds have attained some postsecondary credential, whether that be a certificate, certification or degree.

"I am encouraged by Kentucky higher education's progress and feel confident that the commonwealth is closing in on our educational attainment goal," Thompson said.

State government and politics reporting is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2025 LPM News