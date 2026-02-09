It's official: NBC hires Joey Votto

NBC Sports announced Sunday that former Reds star Joey Votto will be part of NBC Sports’ coverage of Major League Baseball’s postseason Wild Card round in late September and early October.

But his duties between now and then are extremely vague.

NBC also has yet to reveal its play-by-play and color commentary announcers for its inaugural broadcasts on Opening Day March 26.

During Sunday’s Super Bowl pregame show, NBC announced that Votto, Clayton Kershaw and Anthony Rizzo “will serve as NBC Sports’ pregame analysts for its exclusive MLB Postseason coverage of all Wild Card games on NBC and Peacock.”

The three recently retired ball players also “will appear on select pregame shows leading into regular-season Sunday Night Baseball games on NBC and Peacock” with hosts Bob Costas and Ahmed Fareed “based upon schedules and availability.”

On Opening Day, NBC and Peacock will air two games, starting with the Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets at 1 p.m.

NBC’s Sunday Night Baseball team premieres in primetime with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks on NBC and Peacock. Costas will host the primetime pregame show from Dodger Stadium starting at 8 p.m.

It has not been announced who will be joining Costas as analyst, and if there will be a pregame show for the 1 p.m. Pirates-Mets game.

Sunday Night Baseball will debut on March 29 with the Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners.

Reds announcers — who welcomed Votto into their TV and radio booths when he was injured in 2023 — told me last week that Votto will be a hit on national TV.

“I think Votto will do a great job,” says Jeff Brantley, Reds radio and TV analyst.

“Joey sees the game extremely well, and one of the biggest things is he knows how to articulate what he’s seeing. Because of these things, I think he will do great no matter what role they put him in.” says Reds radio play-by-play announcer Tommy Thrall.

Reds TV play-by-play announcer John Sadak says that “no doubt Joey will add detailed baseball nuance, poetic celebration of the sport and will be plain old hilarious. Like many of those around the Reds and baseball, I can’t wait to watch him.”

NBCUniversal and Major League Baseball announced a three-year media rights agreement in November.

From the release:

"Sunday Night Baseball will debut on March 29 with a matchup between two 2025 first-place teams, as the Mariners host the Guardians.

"The 18-game MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule (on Peacock) begins May 3, with the defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Twins in Minnesota.

"On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day 'Star-Spangled Sunday' showcase.

"Viewers can also look forward to a weekly Sunday whip-around show, a Labor Day special, the MLB Draft, the All-Star Futures Game, as well as highlights, short-form content, and documentaries."

