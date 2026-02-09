Kroger names new CEO

Cincinnati-based Kroger has selected its next leader. The company's board of directors Monday announced Greg Foran will take the helm, effective immediately.

Foran takes over from interim CEO Ron Sargent, who's been in charge since March 2025, when then-chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen resigned, citing issues related to his personal conduct.

"Greg is a highly respected operator who knows how to run large-scale retail businesses, strengthen store execution, and lead high-performing teams," says Sargent in a release. "His leadership style, focus on the customer, commitment to associates, and disciplined approach to execution are the perfect fit for Kroger. The Board is confident Greg is the right leader to guide Kroger into its next chapter."

Kroger stock got a boost in pre-market trading Monday following the announcement.

Foran is a native of New Zealand who started working as a shelf-stacker at Australia-based Woolworths at the age of 17. By 20, he was managing a supermarket, according to his official biography.

In 2011, Foran joined Walmart and held several positions across senior leadership in the organization's international divisions. His biography says he "championed meaningful wage increases," created an in-store learning model called Walmart Academy, and "played a central role in Walmart's digital transformation."

Most recently he served as chief executive officer of Air New Zealand, leading the company during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the release, Foran says "At this moment in Kroger's journey, I can honestly say this is the best job on the planet. I look forward to working with the Board and the entire team to build on this momentum, continue raising the bar for customers, and deliver long-term value for customers, associates, and shareholders."

Foran will also join Kroger's board. Sargent will stay on as board chair.

Kroger operates more than 2,700 supermarket and multi-department stores under 20 brands, including Ralphs, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer and King Soopers, across 35 states and the District of Columbia.

While Kroger and Albertsons are the largest grocery chains, Walmart has the largest share of the grocery market.

