Cincinnati's convention center has a new name

A Cincinnati bank has bought the naming rights for the convention center. The now-named First Financial Center reopened in January after an 18-month, $264-million renovation.

First Financial CEO Archie Brown says the convention center is critical for the local economy.

“It’ll be a catalyst for growth and prosperity for our residents and businesses for years to come,” he says. “It will also help businesses and visitors experience what we already know: that Cincinnati is a great place to live, work and play.”

Visit Cincy CEO Julie Kirkpatrick says having a local company sponsoring the name means a lot.

“It demonstrates how strongly our community believes in this investment and the future of our convention district,” she says. “This partnership reinforces the impact that this industry has in bringing people together, and driving economic impact.”

Duke Energy gave up the naming rights in December in exchange for $1.6 million. The company and the city of Cincinnati signed a contract in 2004 for $10 million. It was set to expire in 2032.

Terms of the deal behind the new name were not immediately released.

