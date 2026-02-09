© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cincinnati's convention center has a new name

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published February 9, 2026 at 1:09 PM EST
Two people walk up stairs toward the front door of a building
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
A wrap-around video board displays the new name for the convention center. A 3CDC spokesperson says permanent signs will be installed later.

A Cincinnati bank has bought the naming rights for the convention center. The now-named First Financial Center reopened in January after an 18-month, $264-million renovation.

First Financial CEO Archie Brown says the convention center is critical for the local economy.

“It’ll be a catalyst for growth and prosperity for our residents and businesses for years to come,” he says. “It will also help businesses and visitors experience what we already know: that Cincinnati is a great place to live, work and play.”

Visit Cincy CEO Julie Kirkpatrick says having a local company sponsoring the name means a lot.

“It demonstrates how strongly our community believes in this investment and the future of our convention district,” she says. “This partnership reinforces the impact that this industry has in bringing people together, and driving economic impact.”

Duke Energy gave up the naming rights in December in exchange for $1.6 million. The company and the city of Cincinnati signed a contract in 2004 for $10 million. It was set to expire in 2032.

Terms of the deal behind the new name were not immediately released.

Read more:
Tags
Local News Daily Viewconvention center3CDCVisit Cincy
Bill Rinehart
Bill has been with WVXU since 2014. He started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
See stories by Bill Rinehart