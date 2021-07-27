infectious diseases

-
Cincinnati Edition speaks with Dr. Grace McComsey and Dr. Robert Salata about the coronavirus and drug trials that are underway in Ohio to test the…
Researchers at the University of Cincinnati are conducting a clinical trial to determine if a new drug, cabotegravir (CAB), is a safe and effective method…
More than a million people in the United States are living with HIV and one in eight don'?t even know they'?re infected, according to aids.gov. At one…
Native Cincinnatian David Quammen published his first novel at age 20, but after 3 books, realized the dire situation the world’s environment was in so…