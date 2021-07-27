-
Case of flu are widespread across the Commonwealth. The reported influenza cases are twice what it was this time a year ago.Connie White with the State…
-
The number of hospitalizations due to influenza rose by more than a third in Ohio last week. More than 800 people were hospitalized in the fifth week of…
-
A public health expert says concerns about coronavirus are valid, but people should take steps toward controlling the seasonal flu first. Dr. Odell Owens,…
-
A survey of Northern Kentucky adults finds nearly 60 percent of them received a flu shot in the last 12 months. The poll from Interact for Health and the…
-
For the fifth straight week Kentucky health officials are reporting widespread flu activity in the state. Deputy Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Kraig…
-
As the flu season ramps up, Greater Cincinnati hospitals say they have two special concerns:The 2014-2015 flu vaccination may not offer the level of…
-
The first flu-related death of the season is being reported in Northern Kentucky.The Northern Kentucky Health Department says a Kenton County man died…