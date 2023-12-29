Ohio records first child death from influenza this season

Clermont County is reporting a nine-year-old girl has died from influenza. It's Ohio's first pediatric flu death of the 2023-2024 season. The Ohio Department of Health says the state usually records one to six flu-related deaths among children each year.

The state is heading into the peak of flu season, but the number of hospitalizations — 317 — are down from the average so far. There have been more than 900 Ohioans hospitalized so far this season, but the numbers are trending upward.

As of Dec. 23, the DOH’s influenza dashboard indicates flu activity is high statewide, with the highest number of cases in the northeast and east-central parts of the state.

"If you haven't gotten a flu vaccine, now is a good time," ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff says. "We are in the heart of flu season, and a vaccine may help prevent you or your loved ones from contracting a serious case of the disease."

The department says flu vaccines are available at most health care providers' offices, local health departments and retail pharmacies.

