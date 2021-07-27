-
A local initiative to end the cycle of arrests among low-level criminal offenders has expanded. Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) got its start in…
People held in Kentucky prisons and juvenile justice centers will be allowed in-person visitors again beginning June 20, for the first time in more than...
As COVID-19 cases continue to pop up across Ohio, the American Civil Liberties Union wants to make sure inmates in county jails aren't subjected to…
The population of the Kenton County Detention Center in Covington was reduced over the past two weeks from 715 to 483.Most of the released inmates are now…
A new report ranks Kentucky 9th in the nation for the rate at which counties hold residents in local jails. The state-by-state analysis aims to provide...
The bail system is meant to ensure an individual appears in court after he or she is charged with a crime and to promote public safety. But some research…
Teenagers accused and convicted of serious crimes face harsh sentences when tried as adults.During a symposium this week, legal experts will pose the…
According to the National Stepping Up Initiative, in the U.S. approximately 2 million times each year, people who have serious mental illnesses are…
A criminal conviction can present obstacles to everything from jobs to housing. Since 2017, more than 20 states have expanded or added laws that help people seal or expunge their criminal records.
The National Alliance for Mental Illness says about two million people with mental illnesses are booked into jails every year. But most counties aren’t...