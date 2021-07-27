-
That was quick. Weekend morning meteorologist Ashley Brown has left WLWT-TV after only 15 months.WLWT-TV has posted two openings: One for a meteorologist,…
-
Fans of former WKRC-TV meteorologist Michelle Boutillette are lighting up the web over her return to Channel 12 on weekends.How else can I explain that my…
-
Former TV meteorologist Jennifer Schack has joined the Archdiocese of Cincinnati as director of media relations.She will work for Mike Schafer in the…
-
Mississippi native Allison Rogers has been hired by WLWT-TV as weekend meteorologist to replace Erik Zarnitz, who left in October.Rogers, a 2015…
-
A change in the weather is coming to WKRC-TV, and to Scott Dimmich's career trajectory.Dimmich, weekend meteorologist for six years, leaves Channel 12 –…
-
Look for a change in the weather at WLWT-TV, and a new co-anchor for WKRC-TV's 10 p.m. news on WSTR-TV (Channel 64).Erik Zarnitz, weekend meteologist for…
-
TV meteorologists come and go at Cincinnati TV stations, but fill-in Steve Norris doesn't get the gig. What's up with that?"I have received a couple of…
-
Indianapolis meteorologist Ashley Brown soon will be forecasting on WLWT-TV, filling Jennifer Schack's vacancy.The Indianapolis native has been the…
-
UPDATE WEDNESDAY MAY 31: This just in from Jennifer Schack: "I can finally talk about my new job. I am working for the Diocese of Covington in a new role…
-
WLWT-TV is "actively recruiting" for a full-time traffic reporter in addition to replacing weekend morning meteorologist Jennifer Schack, says Branden…