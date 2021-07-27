Jessie Balmert

-
A recent poll shows Republican Mike DeWine leading Democrat Richard Cordray by four points in the Ohio governor's race. But things don't look as good for…
As more police departments implement body cameras there are new questions about whether the footage is public record and how best to ensure transparency…
Since the allegations of sexual harassment against movie producer Harvey Weinstein became public, women, and men, have been speaking out about sexual…
Cincinnati City Council strikes a compromise on human services funding, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts offers employees wage hikes and paid family leave…
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we discuss the developments behind the headlines. With Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley announcing her candidacy earlier…
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines.Joining us to discuss the ongoing dispute…