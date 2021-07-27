-
Update 11:30 a.m. Thursday Jan. 31: This just in from Karen Forgus, Reds Senior Vice President of Business Operations, about Tommy Thrall's addition to…
When the Cincinnati Reds start searching for a successor to Marty Brennaman, they should look down the street at Paul Brown Stadium, where Dan Hoard…
Great news for Reds fans! All 162 Reds games will be televised by Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) this year, for the first time in Reds history. FSO also says…
Broadcaster Jim Day heads to spring training today to get his baseball announcing skills into shape.The Fox Sports Ohio host was added to the Reds Radio…
The Reds are preparing for life after Marty Brennaman, which won't include Jim Kelch.The Reds TV/radio swing man was told in October he won't be back in…
The "Reds Hot Stove League" call-in show returns for the off-season at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, after years of airing Tuesday nights on WLW-AM (700).The…
Reds fans can watch 145 games on Fox Sports Ohio this season, plus four games on Fox Sports 1, according to the FSO schedule released Wednesday.Opening…
Update on Saturday, May 28: Marty Brennaman told Enquirer Reds writer C. Trent Rosecrans Friday night in Milwaukee: "I will be back next year.... After…
Play ball! Fans get their first look at the new, young Reds when Fox Sports Ohio and WLW-AM broadcast the Reds spring opener 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, from…