Authorities with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced that Cpl. Adam McMillan, a deputy who was in critical condition after a crash with a Metro…
A Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy charged with assaulting a prisoner has been fired. Sheriff Jim Neil says Jesse Franklin was fired after an…
A Hamilton County sheriff's deputy is under arrest and charged with one count of assault for kicking an inmate in the head during an incident June 9.Sgt.…
The Hamilton County sheriff said the inmate population at the county justice center is declining as coronavirus concerns increase. Jim Neil told reporters…
The Hamilton County Common Pleas Court has taken the unprecedented step of giving Sheriff Jim Neil permission to release non-violent, low-level felony…
Gary Lee, a former Cincinnati Police Department captain, announced Monday he will run as a Republican for Hamilton County Sheriff in 2016.But Lee may have…
When Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil took office in January, he was the first new leader of the department in twenty-five years. Sheriff Neil, Chief…
Hamilton County's new sheriff was sworn into office at noon Friday, marking the first time in 39 years a Democrat has held the seat. It also marked the…
Hamilton County Sheriff-elect Jim Neil is preparing to take over the reins. Neil bested outgoing Sheriff Simon Leis' right-hand man, becoming the first…
For the first time in 25 years Hamilton County will have new sheriff and he's not a Republican. County voters Tuesday selected Democrat Jim Neil to…