-
Around 7,000 federal workers in Ohio aren’t receiving paychecks because of the government shutdown. And none of them will be offered unemployment checks...
-
Hamilton County voters will have a new tax levy on the ballot this November. Two of the three commissioners approved a "bridge" to aid an existing…
-
Foster children aging out of Hamilton County’s child welfare system cost almost eighteen million dollars in social expenses and lost productivity each…
-
After the March death of a two-year-old whose family was in the Job and Family Services system, Hamilton County leaders ordered a review of the child…
-
Hamilton County Commissioners are considering a proposal that would cover the projected 2013 deficit in the stadium fund.The idea is to take out a kind of…