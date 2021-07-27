-
Unemployment is the lowest it's been in more than a decade, yet approximately 65 million Americans are in low-paid service jobs.A recent six-year study…
Although attending college may seem like the status quo, not all stable and lucrative careers require a four-year college degree. As the economy ebbs and…
The vice president of the Hamilton County Development Corporation says a 2014 survey of companies found two impediments to keeping local businesses. But…
Cincinnati Council could vote by the end of the month to fund Mayor John Cranley’s Hand Up initiative. He unveiled it during his State of the City speech…
At the same time that thousands of people in the tri-state are unemployed or under-employed, many local companies are unable to find enough skilled…
Women currently hold just 10 percent of manufacturing jobs in our region, but a recently launched program at Gateway Community and Technical College is…
Cincinnati Council is making changes to a responsible bidder ordinance it enacted nearly a year ago. It's designed to make sure job training is a part of…
With college costs rising at an alarming rate, more and more students are leaving school with a debt load that is stifling as they begin to start their…