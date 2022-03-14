© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati nonprofits team up to offer scholarships to students who are blind, visually impaired

Published March 14, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
Student wearing glasses and smiling. The student is wearing a blue cap and gown, a white dress shirt and a blue patterned tie.
A student celebrates graduation.

Two local nonprofit organizations have teamed up to provide scholarships for students who are blind or visually impaired so they can pursue their goals after graduating from high school.

Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired and Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired created the Visionary Scholars Program to offer the scholarships to help with post-secondary education or career training. The money can be used for tuition, fees, room and board and other costs.

The two organizations will offer up to 10 scholarships — five valued at $5,000 each and five valued at $1,000 each. The organizations are accepting applications through April 30. For more information and to apply, visit www.cincyblind.org/scholarship.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the scholarships are Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired CEO Teri Shirk; and Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired Manager of Volunteer Services Jennifer Holladay.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

