higher education

-
A Kentucky education agency wants to find new ways to attract high school students to attend college.Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, or CPE,…
-
Gateway Community and Technical College, founded in 2002, is Northern Kentucky's only public, accredited, comprehensive two-year institution. Last summer,…
-
The College Board reports the average cost of tuition and fees in the 2015-2016 school year topped $9,400 for state residents at public colleges. It was…
-
Dr. John Kricher is longtime professor of biology at Wheaton College who teaches courses in ecology, ornithology, and vertebrate evolution.He's the author…
-
The Cincinnati College Of Mortuary Science Has Trained Funeral Professionals For More Than 130 YearsEver wonder what it'?s like to try to make a living in the death care industry? Those who study mortuary science, or the study of deceased bodies, can…
-
D'Artagnan Enterprises is the new Student-Run Business program at Xavier University‘s Williams College of Business. Operating under the Sedler Family…
-
Union Institute & University is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the school began in 1964 when ten college presidents met to form a consortium,…
-
Thomas More College in Northern Kentucky named a new president last year. David A. Armstrong took office on July 1, he’s the 14th president of the small,…
-
It will now be easier for Cincinnati State students to get four-year degrees from the University of Cincinnati. The presidents of both schools signed an…
-
Many colleges and universities have embraced online learning and now offer a variety of courses students can take without ever entering a classroom. Now…