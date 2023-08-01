© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

How local universities are affected by the Supreme Court's decision on race-conscious admissions

Published August 1, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
Provided
/
University of Cincinnati.
The University of Cincinnati campus.

The U.S. Supreme Court in June effectively ended race-conscious admissions in higher education.

The court's decision eliminated a tool many of the nation's academic institutions have used for years to increase racial diversity among students.

What impact will the change have on colleges and universities in Greater Cincinnati?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what the Supreme Court's rulings mean, and how colleges and universities are moving forward.

Guests:

  • Grant Garber, vice president of legal and general counsel at Northern Kentucky University
  • Deborah Hellman, David Lurton Massee, Jr., professor of law at University of Virginia School of Law
  • Jack Miner, vice provost for enrollment management at University of Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

