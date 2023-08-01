How local universities are affected by the Supreme Court's decision on race-conscious admissions

The U.S. Supreme Court in June effectively ended race-conscious admissions in higher education.

The court's decision eliminated a tool many of the nation's academic institutions have used for years to increase racial diversity among students.

What impact will the change have on colleges and universities in Greater Cincinnati?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what the Supreme Court's rulings mean, and how colleges and universities are moving forward.

Guests:



Grant Garber, vice president of legal and general counsel at Northern Kentucky University

Deborah Hellman, David Lurton Massee, Jr., professor of law at University of Virginia School of Law

Jack Miner, vice provost for enrollment management at University of Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: