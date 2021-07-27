Jobs and Family Services

-
Amid a raging pandemic, Ohio’s agency responsible for looking out for workers’ welfare has started posting full-time temporary jobs with no benefits for...
Calls to Hamilton County's 24-hour child abuse hotline dropped about 34% because of the coronavirus pandemic.The 241-KIDS hotline is managed by Children's…
The state has paid out more than $1.7 billion to over a half a million jobless Ohioans in the last seven weeks. And while 85 percent of claims have...
Hamilton County Job and Family Services reports a program with a public/private partnership is showing good results in helping residents climb out of…
As Ohio House leaders put forward a budget that they say will help people out of poverty, the directors of the state’s job and family services agencies…
At any given time, there is an average of 850 abused and neglected children, from newborns to age 17, in Hamilton County custody. The need for qualified…