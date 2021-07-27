-
Business at the Springfield Beckley Airport is taking off with a growing list of electric flying car companies signed on to test their aircraft. Area…
-
JobsOhio will invest up to $100 million in the Cincinnati Innovation District in Uptown over the next 10 years aiming to get $2 billion return on…
-
May’s 20,000 new private sector jobs in Ohio mean the state is outpacing the nation in job growth rate so far this year, though the state had no...
-
Democratic nominee for Ohio governor Richard Cordray visited a manufacturing site in Cleveland on Tuesday and talked about his small business plans. Cordray met with business leaders for a closed-to-press session at Magnet, a manufacturing incubator that receives state and federal funding.
-
The state’s highest court has ruled that ProgressOhio, a liberal policy group, and two Democratic lawmakers, do not have the right to sue over the…
-
So, the Ohio Ethics Commission said this week it has no reason to investigate Gov. John Kasich’s ethical relationship with a company that received more…
-
Supporters say it's a boost to job creation in Ohio. Critics went to court, saying JobsOhio is an unaccountable private group with access to taxpayer…