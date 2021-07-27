John Williams

-
The Queen City's rich jazz and classical music heritage will be celebrated on "Public Radio Music Day" Thursday, April 16, on Cincinnati Public Radio's…
-
Public television opens its fall TV season in six weeks, with Masterpiece Theatre's premiere of The Miniaturist on Sunday, Sept. 9.New PBS fall shows…
-
Tuesday’s primary was a low turnout affair. There was no county in southwest Ohio where the turnout reached 20 percent.So a relative handful of Democratic…
-
Jennifer Branch, a civil rights lawyer who represented Judge Tracie Hunter in her legal battle to win a Hamilton County Juvenile Court judgeship, will…
-
An issue which left a Hamilton County Juvenile Court judgeship in legal limbo for months after the 2010 election has been resolved once and for all by a…
-
Citing a conflict of interest, Hamilton County Commissioners are hiring an outside attorney to represent the county and a juvenile court employee. The…