J.D. Vance, author of Hillbilly Elegy, announced his Senate candidacy Thursday. A crowd of about 300 people chanted "J.D." on the Tube Works factory floor…
The two early favorites for the 2022 GOP nomination for U.S. Senate – former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken and former state treasurer Josh…
Ohio Republicans have their first official candidate for the 2022 US Senate race. Former state treasurer Josh Mandel is launching his third try at that...
Jane Timken, the Canton conservative who was hand-picked by Donald Trump to become Ohio Republican Party chair in 2017, and Josh Mandel, the former state…
The term limited state treasurer has revealed what he may be planning as his next move.
Republicans search for a new candidate to oppose Democratic incumbent senator Sherrod Brown after Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel withdraws his…
Nothing is ever certain in politics – we found that out in a bigly way in last year's presidential election – but it is highly likely that the 2018 U.S.…
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about Ohio's 2018 U.S. Senate race, which is already…
Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel joined local Republicans Tuesday in opposing Mayor John Cranley's announcement that Cincinnati would be a sanctuary…
Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, Republican, versus incumbent U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, Democrat.Sound familiar?Getting that weird déjà vu feeling?Well, can't…