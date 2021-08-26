We Talk Afghanistan, Vaccines And Ohio Senate GOP Primary With The Political Junkie

The withdrawal from Afghanistan by U.S. forces and the retaking of power there by the Taliban mired the Biden White House in criticism, but in the days since the difficult start of evacuations, the President has stated that he made the right call and that things are better now as tens of thousands of people are being flown from the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, the politics of COVID-19 continue as governments debate mask requirements in the face of a serious surge of the virus. And with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine now fully approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, perhaps some vaccine skeptics have lost a significant piece of their argument.

In Ohio, the Republican primary for next year's open U.S. Senate race, Josh Mandel and J.D. Vance are emerging as leading opponents of one another.

The Political Junkie Ken Rudin is with us for a full hour alongside University of Cincinnati Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. David Niven. You can join our conversation at 513-419-7100 live in the noon hour or send your questions anytime by email at talk@wvxu.org.

