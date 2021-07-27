-
Ohio's two senators are accepting applications to fill an opening on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.The vacancy is created by…
Without a complaint or a lawsuit being filed, U.S. District Court Judge Susan Dlott ordered polling places in Hamilton, Butler, Warren and Clermont…
UPDATE 7/17/14: Federal Judge Susan Dlott refused to dismiss parts of the Tea Party's lawsuit Thursday against the Internal Revenue Service, meaning it…
A former Cincinnati union president is expected to report to prison Tuesday.Diana Frey has had just over two months to prepare herself for four years…