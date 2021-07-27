-
From his childhood in the Cincinnati Reds' clubhouse to playing outfield next to his father in Seattle, the MLB Network premieres a 90-minute film about…
Sparky Anderson got fired in Cincinnati – again – as a sportscaster for WKRP In Cincinnati.Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench switched uniforms in winter…
Fox pays tribute to one of my all-time favorite "Simpsons" episodes, "Homer At The Bat," with a one-hour baseball special – but it airs in the middle of…
From his rookie debut with Hank Aaron’s Atlanta Braves, to his Baker Family Wines in California, MLB Network profiles former Reds manager Dusty Baker at 9…
Wednesday, after Ken Griffey Jr. sat in his home outside Orlando, surrounded by family, TV cameras and some writers who had covered him over the years,…