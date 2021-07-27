Kentucky politics

-
Questions continue to surround the shooting at the Fifth Third Bank Center last week, including how the shooter was able to legally purchase a gun. The…
After a federal judge blocks work requirements for Medicaid patients in Kentucky, Governor Matt Bevin cuts dental and vision coverage for about 460,000…
The widow of a state lawmaker who killed himself late last year will not run in this year’s primary or general elections to fill her husband’s vacant…
For months, Kentucky's Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear have been in a battle over a variety of issues, from college and university…