-
While the number of women in leadership positions in government and corporate America has increased dramatically since the Sixties, according to a report…
-
Working to evolve from an industrial city to one that can grow and thrive in today's economy, Dayton, Ohio faces many of the same economic and social…
-
In today’s fast-paced world, efficiency is key to success in the workplace. Laura Stack, president and CEO of The Productivity Pro, Inc., authored a book…
-
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women's Initiative is holding its inaugural Regional Women's Summit on June 29. With the theme ?It'?s Time to…
-
What separates bosses from "superbosses"? Kelly Blewett talks with Dartmouth management professor Sydney Finkelstein about his new book, Superbosses: How…
-
In his new book, ?CEO Power & Light,? Melink Corporation founder and CEO Steve Melink makes the case that sustainability and clean energy are natural…
-
The Cincinnati chapter of Children’s International Summer Villages (CISV) is hosting their leadership development camp for a group of 15 year-old students…