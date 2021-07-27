-
Dayton, Ky., City Council is voting on a fairness ordinance that could extend protections to people in the LGBT community.Fairness ordinances extend…
Elliot Kesse has had body image issues for as long as they could remember. Kesse was assigned female at birth and uses they/them pronouns."I know at least…
In 1969, New York City Police raided the Stonewall Inn, a bar known for its gay clientele, just as officers had done many times before. But this time, the…
Westboro Baptist Church, known for its messages against the LGBTQ community and others, turned its attention to Cincinnati Wednesday with demonstrations…
A woman suing the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County has reached a deal to end the suit. Attorneys for Rachel Dovel say she "has received…
June is Pride month, and across the country, members of the LGBTQ community have been celebrating. Cincinnati's Pride parade and festival are Saturday.…
Hundreds of people gathered at vigils in Cincinnati Monday to remember the victims of the Orlando mass shooting. There were multiple events, including on…
Cincinnati City Council voted seven-two Wednesday to ban health professionals from trying to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. It's…
Cincinnati could soon ban health professionals from trying to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. It is known as reparative or…
The Cincinnati Film Society has a special outlet for examining LGBT issues: the OutReels Film Festival. This is the fourth year for the annual event which…