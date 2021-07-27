-
A new literacy screening tool pioneered at Cincinnati Children's Hospital helps identify reading difficulties in children as young as three years old. But…
-
Cincinnati's Northside community embraces its diverse population, and two local human service agencies are teaming up to better support the neighborhood.…
-
Since it started in 1992, Learning Through Art has reached more than one million people in the community. The non-profit group, which uses art…
-
Suzanne Bona, host of the nationally broadcast Sunday Baroque (heard on sister station 90.9 WGUC) is a passionate advocate for literacy and has gathered…
-
According to a 2013 study by the U.S. Department of Education and the National Institute for Literacy, 21 percent of adults in the United States read…
-
One in four children in the United States grows up without learning how to read. The lack of this valuable skill puts them at a huge disadvantage not only…
-
The Millennicon literary science fiction and fantasy convention takes place March 20 - 22. The event is presented by the Miami Valley Fandom for Literacy,…
-
Dyslexia is a lifelong condition that affects how the brain works, making it difficult to identify speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters…
-
Bestselling author David Baldacci’s newest effort is the first of a four-part young adult series entitled The Finisher. As he tells our Barbara Gray, this…
-
The Northside neighborhood is now home to WordPlay, a new children’s literacy non-profit, giving neighborhood kids a place to go to ready, write and find…