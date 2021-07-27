-
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency Tuesday pending an announcement by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron regarding the...
-
Robert Barry Fleming is a Kentucky native and theatre professional (he recently directed "Once on this Island" at Playhouse in the Park) who now serves as…
-
Chef Edward Lee was recently seen as a judge on the Kentucky edition of Top Chef and is the owner of several highly-regarded restaurants in Louisville. He…
-
As if "Cooking with Caitlin" Steininger didn't have enough to do. The Cincinnati chef, restaurant owner, newspaper columnist and mother of four spent part…
-
If you’ve ever wanted to step aboard a ship like the ones used by Christopher Columbus, this is your chance.Replica ships of the Niña and Pinta docked in…
-
Louisville's Frazier History Museum is currently featuring a retrospective of the Haute Couture style and fashion of Mona Bismarck, a midcentury socialite…
-
It could cost $1.4 billion but a group of investors interested in bringing an NBA team to Louisville says it remains committed to its goal. The group gave…
-
Gov. Matt Bevin says problems in Louisville’s public school system are so severe that “we have got to make changes.” Bevin’s comments come a day after the…
-
If you want to try out in person for ABC's "American Idol" revival, the closest auditions will be in Louisville, Pittsburgh or Chicago.Or you can submit a…
-
Ten stories underground in an old Louisville limestone cavern, hundreds of bikers will converge Monday on what is being billed as the only underground…