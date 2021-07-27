-
An affordable housing project in Lower Price Hill appears to be moving forward. The social service agency Community Matters has been working on the…
Nickeisha Holloman's body was found on the side of the road in 2018. Her mother, Keiana Rogers, says her daughter's unsolved murder encouraged her to…
Local music, artists, food and drink vendors, kid's activities and more will all be part of this year's Bend in the River Art & Music Festival at The…
Families who pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing may have difficulty affording necessities such as food, clothing and medical care.…
State is the upcoming concert from MUSE Cincinnati's Women's Choir and it's a collection of interviews of Lower Price Hill residents set to music.Rhonda…
Price Hill is known for more than just its famous chili; it?'s a neighborhood in the midst of revitalization with renovated homes, young musicians and…
A new multi-purpose community center in Lower Price Hill makes its debut this fall, but on Tuesday you can get a sneak peek of The Sanctuary.Jen Walters…
Deborah Hicks is a longtime writer and educator, employed by Duke University, and a Harvard graduate. But she’s possibly made the biggest impact in her…