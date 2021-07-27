-
The City of Cincinnati is now designating nine locations as "rideshare zones" for drop-off and pickup. These locations in the Central Business District,…
Cincinnati Council could vote Wednesday on rules and regulations for transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft. A committee approved the…
Some Cincinnati council members are still debating proposed city regulations for ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft. The Major Transportation…
Some Cincinnati taxi drivers are not happy about ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft that are now operating in the city. They protested in front of…