Imagine starting off your day listening to classical music and developing the ability to practice mindfulness.? That'?s what students and teachers at…
More and more people are turning to meditation as way to calm their nerves and live a more relaxed life. And author and journalist James Kingsland says…
Our constantly connected, tuned-in world can become stressful and often crowds out the ability to just sit and think, to slow down and relax. Maybe it's…
The Joys and Benefits of Connecting With Our Cosmic Spirit is the new book by University of Cincinnati alum Lloyd Armogan and the author is on the phone…