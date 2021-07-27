-
Acclaimed singer/songwriter/bassist Meshell Ndegeocello, who along with a successful solo career has also worked with Herbie Hancock, John Mellencamp, The…
-
A very special musical event is coming to OTR's Memorial Hall on Saturday, March 21. Legendary songwriter and musician Jimmy Webb will be onstage in a…
-
The second half of Chamber Music Cincinnati's current season kicks off on January 28 with a concert by the St. Lawrence String Quartet at Music Hall. For…
-
One-time American Idol winner Ruben Studdard will be in concert at Memorial Hall in OTR on November 14 with his tribute to the late, great Luther…
-
You know him as a versatile musician and the congenial host of Live From Here (heard on 91.7 and 88.5 Saturdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at noon.) Chris…
-
Chamber Music Cincinnati is kicking off its new season by presenting an evening with the Emerson String Quartet at Memorial Hall on Monday, October 21. To…
-
Cincinnati's No Promises Vocal Band is ready to release its latest EP, a collection of unique stylings of jazz standards called The Nines.As Elaine Diehl…
-
This year many nationally known musicians will be making stops in the Greater Cincinnati area. Tours have already been booked at Memorial Hall, Riverbend,…
-
Cincinnati's Vocal Arts Ensemble will present its traditional Candlelit Christmas concert at Memorial Hall on December 15 and 16. Joining Brian O'Donnell…
-
Cincinnati's women's choir MUSE is preparing for its next concert, She Don't Stop, happening November 17 at Memorial Hall. Music Director Jillian Harrison…