Miami Valley Gaming and Racing

Ohio's latest entry into the gambling industry opened its doors for business Thursday morning. Miami Valley Gaming in Warren County features 1,600 video…
The Miami Valley Gaming & Raceway plans to hire more than 500 people, beginning Wednesday. The Warren County racino plans to open December 12, 2013.Job…
The company opening a racino in Turtlecreek Township says it's committing $3 million to revitalizing the Warren County Fairgrounds. Miami Valley Gaming is…
Warren County leaders have some big decisions to make about how to fill the soon to be vacated Lebanon Raceway.With the Miami Valley Gaming racino on…
Warren County Commissioners have approved plans for developing a $175 million racino in Turtlecreek Township. The facility will combine harness racing…