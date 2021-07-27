-
Comedian/Goodwill spokesman Michael Flannery called from his Good Samaritan Hospital bed to say "thanks" to his fans for all the cards and prayers. Mostly…
If you're a Cincinnati child of the '80s and '90s – and looking for some goofy fun these days (and who isn't?) – check out Michael Flannery's Club…
We start with breaking news because TV stations always start with breaking news: The Channel 9 news branding is no longer on your side.WCPO-TV has…
Of course, the funeral service for comedian Bert "Chili" Challis – who died Tuesday, Oct. 9, after a brief hospitalization – will be an open mic…
WXIX-TV added to its rich history – which started 50 years ago today with Larry Smith's puppets and the Cool Ghoul movie host on the city's first…
Tickets are available for the D.W. Eye Comedy Club reunion show 8 p.m. Friday, June 23 at the 20th Century Theater to celebrate the city's 1980s Calhoun…
It's official: The D.W. Eye comedy club reunion mentioned on WVXU-FM's "Around Cincinnati" in March will be Friday, June 23, at the 20th Century Theatre…
If you remember some of Cincinnati's early comedy clubs like D.W. Eye, Giggles, or Aunt Maudie's, you may have seen comedians Michael Flannery or Alex…
Alex Bernstein was a Wyoming High School senior when he made stand-up comedy debut at Cincinnati's D.W. Eye bar on Calhoun Street in 1981."I was at the…
You might know him as the TV spokesman for Ohio Valley Goodwill, where's he's the public information officer.Or from his term on the Cincinnati Board of…