-
President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, spoke in front of hundreds of supporters on Friday just weeks before Election Day.Her appearance in Cincinnati…
-
Thursday, April 5 at 7:00 pmFrom America Abroad: we will look back at the Golden Age of Islam and the contribution of Arab Muslim scholars to some of the…
-
Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 pmFrom America Abroad: As the Trump administration begins ironing out its strategy in the Middle East, America Abroad examines…
-
Ambassador Dennis Ross is the William Davidson Distinguished Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy. He has served two years as special…
-
Linda Gradstein was NPR?'s primary reporter in Israel for almost two decades and can now be heard providing reports to PRI's The World. She is also Middle…