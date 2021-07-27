-
Commercial television in Cincinnati turns 70 on Friday, Feb. 9, when WLWT-TV started commercial operation in 1948 – Cincinnati's first television.Crosley…
Even more fun! Bob "The Producer" Berry says he's attending the "Remembering Radio’s Rock Rivalries" program Sunday along with Eddie Fingers, Jay Gilbert,…
Midwestern Hayride was one of the many early radio and television programs produced in Cincinnati that made the city famous for live broadcasting. The…
Former "Midwestern Hayride" producer Dick Murgatroyd will be in the WVXU-FM studio Thursday to talk about WLWT-TV's iconic country music show and the…
On WVXU-FM's "Around Cincinnati" at 7 p.m. Sunday, I'll be interviewing steel guitarist Cameron Cochran about playing country music all around town during…
Local steel guitarist Cameron Cochran will spend September celebrating King Records Month with a series of performances and a tribute to the iconic…
Cameron Cochran isn't old enough to have watched the WLWT-TV's legendary "Midwestern Hayride" Saturday night TV show, but he's heard plenty about it from…
Judy Perkins (Sinclair), the last of the original "Midwestern Hayride" stars, will be remembered at a memorial service 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Maple Knoll…
Judy Perkins was best known for WLWT-TV's "Midwestern Hayride" country music show, but she also enjoyed the national country music spotlight.Perkins, who…
Bonnie Lou, the last remaining star from Ruth Lyons’ TV show and Cincinnati’s Golden Age of Live TV, died Tuesday at age 91.The country, rockabilly and…