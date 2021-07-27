-
FC Cincinnati will build a training facility in Milford, the club announced Tuesday. Pending local government approval, the team will construct a facility…
-
Tucked away inside the Milford City Building is a small technology company that is helping ALS patients and other people with the inability to move and…
-
Pearls and Poison is the third novel in the Consignment Shop Mysteries from Milford-based author Duffy Brown. She’s with our Barbara Gray to share a…
-
The Cinci Holiday Bike Drive is a volunteer-run project that refurbishes donated children’s bicycles and provides them to low-income children in…
-
Vice President Joe Biden wrapped up a campaign swing through Southern Ohio Sunday with a stop in suburban Cincinnati. Standing in an atrium at Milford…