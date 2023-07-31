The Governor diner on 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' Friday

Flavortown comes to Milford this Friday, Aug. 4, when the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives airs Guy Fieri's April visit.

Fieri's 1968 red Chevrolet Camaro pulled up at The Governor Modern Diner, 231 Main St. on April 18 to film segments for the show, which premieres nationally 9 p.m. Friday (and repeats at midnight).

The Food Network's "Triple D" episode description says that "an elevated diner is spicing up their chicken sandwich and pairing short rib grilled cheese with kimchi tomato soup" in Milford.

Courtesy City of Milford / Guy Fieri walking to his Camaro outside The Governor Modern Diner, 231 Main St., Milford.

The Food Network website also promises to post two recipes from The Governor Modern Diner — for the Governor Tso Chicken Sandwich and Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese and Kimchi Tomato Soup.

Fieri, the self-proclaimed "mayor of Flavortown," also shot a segment at Lucius Q barbeque restaurant in Pendleton in April. That show premiered last Friday, July 28. He also surprised Jeff Ruby by attending Ruby's 75th birthday party here Friday, April 21.

