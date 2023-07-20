Lucius Q featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' July 28

Food Network star Guy Fieri's visit to Lucius Q in Pendleton in April premieres on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives 9 p.m. Friday, July 28.

Aaron Sharpe, owner of the barbecue and craft beer restaurant at 1131 Broadway, announced the news on the Lucius Q Facebook page along with nine photos, including Fieri's 1968 red Chevy Camaro parked in front of the restaurant.

"If you haven't already heard, we had a visit awhile back from the one and only, Guy Fieri. He and his crew chose Lucius Q for an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives. That episode is now set to air on Food Network on Friday, July 28th at 9 p.m.," wrote Sharpe, the former general manager of Northern Kentucky University's old WNKU-FM and Cincinnati Reds games DJ.

Courtesy Aaron Sharpe / Guy Fieri with Aaron Sharpe at Lucius Q in April.

"We couldn't be more excited for this opportunity, and we couldn't be more proud of our staff. We owe everything to them and to you, our customers," he wrote.

Lucius Q will be featured in a half-hour July 28 episode with restaurants in Bend, Ore., and Venice, Calif.

Fieri filmed at least one other segment while in town in April before surprising longtime friend Jeff Ruby at Ruby's 75th birthday party Friday, April 21. Fieri's Camaro was parked at The Governor modern diner, 231 Main St., Milford, during "Triple D" shooting there April 18.

Fieri has starred in 38 seasons of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives since its premiere in 2006. He has filmed about 10 area restaurants, including a week devoted to Over-the-Rhine restaurants in 2014.

