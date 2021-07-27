minority owned businesses

-
Local minority-owned small businesses are getting some help this week. A consortium of churches and businesses awarded 20 micro-grants. Recipient Adrienne…
-
Cincinnati officials announced Tuesday morning that more city contracts for 2016 were awarded to minority and women-owned businesses. The details were…
-
The National Minority Supplier Development Council'?s annual conference, the largest gathering of minority-owned companies in the country, takes place…
-
Cincinnati Council has endorsed remedies to make sure the city does a better job awarding contracts to African-American and women-owned businesses. A…