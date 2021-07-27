-
For Mother’s Day: Alexander Watson, author of River Queens: Saucy boat, stout mates, spotted dog, America, shares a special story about his mom.
For Mother’s Day: local poet Pauletta Hansel recites her poem When She Was Done, from her collection, Coal Town Photograph.
For Mother’s Day: Katie Laur’s Memories from the Hills of Home story about a family trip to their grandmother’s house in Tennessee in the 1950’s.
In honor of Mother’s Day, local poet Mary Anne Reese reads her poem Mother.