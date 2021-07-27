-
Talawanda High School is dropping its controversial mascot. In a close decision, the Oxford school's board voted Monday night to change the district's…
-
It's time for the Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival featuring Native American music, vendors, arts & crafts and more – all happening at Patricia Allyn…
-
The Mission of SunWatch Indian Village/Archaeological Park, operated by The Dayton Society of Natural History, is to protect, preserve and research the…
-
The discovery of a rare Native American artifact in Newtown is exciting for archeologists, but it's also raising more questions.Contractors digging a…
-
There is an online petition drive devoted to making a used car dealership in Carthage replace its signage seen by some as offensive to Native Americans.…