-
"The 2021 version of March Madness will be one to remember," an executive says, as the NCAA plans to convert the Indiana Convention Center into a massive practice facility.
-
When Kalin Bennett was young, medical experts told his family he might never walk or speak because of autism. During his senior year of high school, he...
-
The NCAA says Thomas More College, winner of two straight Division III women's basketball championships, will have to vacate all 33 wins for the 2014-2015…
-
The University of Cincinnati will reinstate and increase the funding to its Olympic sports scholarship programs. Starting this fall, the university says…