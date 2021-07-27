-
Eels of varying sizes - from worm-like to five feet in length - are plunging the depths of the Newport Aquarium. Shipwreck: Realm of the Eels opens Friday…
The Newport Aquarium is capping its 20th anniversary celebration by adding an extensive new exhibit featuring a sunken shipwreck.Shipwreck: Realm of the…
Two dozen baby alligators are now calling the Newport Aquarium home. The month-old hatchlings are about six inches long and exploring their new habitat in…
The Newport Aquarium marks 20 years in 2019 and it's celebrating with the help of a popular PBS children's show. Jim Henson's Splash and Bubbles Reeftown…
The 30th season of the Discovery Channel's Shark Week kicks off Sunday, July 22. The special programming event has consistently attracted a large…
Bruno Lanman is grateful to be swimming with the sharks again. Lanman, who created the Newport Aquarium's dive program 20 years ago, thought his diving…
The WAVE Foundation is an independent non-profit organization working in partnership with the Newport Aquarium. The mission of WAVE (Welfare of Aquatic…
A penguin at the Newport Aquarium is recovering well thanks to physical therapy for a hole in its spinal cord.The aquarium discovered Victoria, a Macaroni…
Earth Day is this Sunday, April 22. Started in 1970, Earth Day is now a global event, with groups and individuals celebrating and raising awareness of our…
The newest exhibit at the Newport Aquarium opens Friday. "Ring of Fire: World of the Octopus" features a giant Pacific octopus, hundreds of moon…