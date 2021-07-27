NKY Health Department

-
The head of the Northern Kentucky Independent District Health Department is stepping down. Lynne Saddler, MD, is leaving her position effective Dec. 31.In…
-
Area health departments are drilling down on the data from local COVID-19 patients and hoping to identify people they've come into contact with to prevent…
-
Forty-one communities in Kentucky, including Lexington, Louisville, and Kenton County, have smoke-free policies covering workplaces and enclosed public…
-
An audit from the Kentucky Immunization Project found most of the children seen at the four health centers of the Northern Kentucky Health Department had…