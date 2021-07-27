-
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, Northern Kentucky has been hit really hard as of late. The region now has 100 deaths from the…
-
COVID-19 cases are rising in Northern Kentucky. The region currently has more than 1,700 active cases of the virus.Dr. Lynne Saddler, the district…
-
With an 80% success rate in contact tracing, few can match Northern Kentucky Health Department's lead on notifying and following up with potential…
-
Updated 7:16 p.m.A 66-year-old Kenton County woman is Northern Kentucky's first confirmed case of COVID-19, health department officials announced…
-
Kentucky health officials announced a handful of pilot programs Wednesday to address and eliminate an increasing number of HIV cases among drug users in…
-
Eight investigators from the Centers for Disease Control are in Greater Cincinnati for the next several weeks trying to determine similarities in HIV…
-
A Clermont County fast food restaurant employee has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.Public Health officials say the person worked at the Taco Bell on…
-
Early this summer there was a multi-state outbreak of E. coli from romaine lettuce. That was followed in late July by a massive recall of products…
-
The Northern Kentucky Health Department is breaking ground on a new facility.The agency is building a two-story, 40,000 square foot district office in…
-
Daily stories of overdoses, deaths and efforts to reduce opioid addiction have made us all too aware of the continuing drug crisis taking place in Greater…